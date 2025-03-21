Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ONE Gas (OGS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS):

3/20/2025 – ONE Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – ONE Gas was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2025 – ONE Gas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – ONE Gas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2025 – ONE Gas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2025 – ONE Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,467. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 113.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

