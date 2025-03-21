Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $125.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,903,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,991,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

