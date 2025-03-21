Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.