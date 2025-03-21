Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.63.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.29. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.49 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

