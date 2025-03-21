Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $6,569,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MHF opened at $7.52 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.