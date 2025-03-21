What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for OmniAb Q4 Earnings?

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OmniAb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OmniAb Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 15,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $50,304.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,212.80. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $51,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,798,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,979,149.76. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,260 shares of company stock worth $376,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

