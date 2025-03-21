Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,965 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.09 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

