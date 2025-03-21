Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 61,069.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Talen Energy worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,026,342,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $258,448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,984,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $167,724,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.36.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $212.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

