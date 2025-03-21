Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

