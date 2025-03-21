Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,075,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,699,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,999,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,525,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $40.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

