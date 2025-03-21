Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

