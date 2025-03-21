Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $134.37 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $135.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.