Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,153 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

