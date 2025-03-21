Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 437.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CW opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $245.69 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

