Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 billion, a PE ratio of 155.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

