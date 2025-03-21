Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $609.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $636.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.91. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

