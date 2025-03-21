Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,797 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $823.35 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $975.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

