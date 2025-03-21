Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $264.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

