Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,807,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,991,083,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $950.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $956.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $854.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.