Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,764 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

