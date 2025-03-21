WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 201.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

