Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $5.73 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

