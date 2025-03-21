Xponance Inc. Buys 10,601 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

