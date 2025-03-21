Xponance Inc. Buys 110,754 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 980.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,754 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

