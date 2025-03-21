Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Trading Down 3.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

