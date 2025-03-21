Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,442 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

