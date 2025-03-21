Xponance Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

