Xponance Inc. Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB opened at $309.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day moving average of $322.13. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

