YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on March 21st

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.7092 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of FIVY stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a PE ratio of 34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $52.51.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
