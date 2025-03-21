YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 46.0% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SDTY opened at $46.16 on Friday. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.71.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
