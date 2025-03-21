Yü Group (LON:YU) Releases Earnings Results

Yü Group (LON:YU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 225 ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Yü Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 77.26%.

Yü Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON:YU traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($20.75). 224,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,616.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,660.33. Yü Group has a one year low of GBX 982 ($12.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,970 ($25.54). The stock has a market cap of £267.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share. This is a positive change from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

