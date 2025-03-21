Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:PPL

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$46.71 and a 52-week high of C$60.72. The firm has a market cap of C$33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.23.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$653,302.35. Also, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

