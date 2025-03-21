Zacks Research Predicts Steven Madden FY2027 Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

