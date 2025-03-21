ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 343,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

ZimVie Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIMV opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10. ZimVie has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Articles

