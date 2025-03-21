ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 343,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie
ZimVie Stock Down 2.4 %
ZIMV opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10. ZimVie has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
