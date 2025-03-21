ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $24.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $10,802,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

