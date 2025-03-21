ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.17 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,669,000 after acquiring an additional 820,686 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,364,000 after acquiring an additional 633,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

