1,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $203.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

