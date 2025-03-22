10,252 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,840,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after buying an additional 192,129 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 239,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,864.60. This represents a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This trade represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.12.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

