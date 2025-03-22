11,657 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

