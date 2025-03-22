12,938 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

