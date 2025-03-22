140,495 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

