14,405 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,628,478.58. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 525,137 shares of company stock worth $3,719,287. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

