154,509 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 154,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMX opened at $14.09 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.