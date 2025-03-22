1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

