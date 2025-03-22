1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 159,463 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $974.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

