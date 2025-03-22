1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,209 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

