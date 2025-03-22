166,056 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.