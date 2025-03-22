1,757 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.