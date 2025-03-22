18,041 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,041 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $357,732,000 after purchasing an additional 272,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

