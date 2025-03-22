2,357 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 66,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $625.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.82. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
