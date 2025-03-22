2,410 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $440.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

